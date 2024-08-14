These remarkable stories exemplify the true essence of personal freedom

“For to be free is not merely to cast off one’s chains, but to live in a way that respects and enhances the freedom of others,” these thoughtful words by Nelson Mandela clearly elucidate that freedom is precious not only for a nation but also for an individual.



This week, watch five engrossing narratives that explore the many dimensions of personal freedom.

An overview: Maa Retire Hoti Hai

Filmed by Suman Mukhopadhyay and directed for the stage by Rajan Tamhane, this Zee Theatre teleplay stars the late Reema Lagoo, Yatin Karyekar, Sachin Deshpande, Shweta Mehendale, Sanket Phatak, Mansi Naik, and Rutuja Nagwekar. Depicting the state of mind of a woman who is burdened with house chores and suffocating within the constraints of her home, this slice-of-life drama conveys the message that everyone should share responsibilities and value each other’s efforts and individuality. The whole plot is narrated from the point of view of a mother who one day decides to retire from her domestic duties. It also raises thought-provoking questions about the freedom of women and how they are often forced to prioritise others’ needs over their happiness. This teleplay is available for streaming on Tata Play Theatre

Laapata Ladies

This Kiran Rao directorial is the story of two young brides who lose their way during a train journey and, in this muddle, find their way back to themselves. While a timid, sheltered bride is mentored by Manju Mai, the owner of a tea stall, to learn the joy of financial independence, the other discards the chains of an unwanted marriage to opt for higher studies. The film’s most significant message is that all women have the freedom to choose their fulfilment. Nitaanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Ravi Kishan and Chayya Kadam play the lead roles. Produced by Kiran Rao, Aamir Khan, and Jyoti Deshpande, ‘Laapata Ladies’ received a sensational reception on OTT platforms. It continues to remain among the top-watched Indian movies on Netflix this year.

Hatak

Saadat Hasan Manto’s timeless feminist tale ‘Hatak’ is part of Zee Theatre’s popular literary anthology ‘Koi Baat Chale,’ where six classic works are read by notable actors. This story revolves around the life of a sex worker, Sugandhi, who, despite facing the harsh realities of life, remains open to love. Her deep emotional nature often overrides her analytical side, making her vulnerable to flattery from egotistical men. This leads to a painful and humiliating experience with a client one night. She then reevaluates her life and takes her power back from exploitative relationships. Well-known actor Sadiya Siddiqui’s dramatic narration brings alive the central character’s journey to empowerment and freedom. Directed by Seema Pahwa, the story can be watched on Airtel Spotlight, Dish TV Rangmanch Active and D2H Rangmanch Active.

Patna Shukla

The legal drama film directed by Vivek Budakoti explores what happens when people with power misuse and manipulate the laws to their advantage. ‘Patna Shukla’ also emphasizes the important role that one single individual can play to fight for a fair and impartial judicial system. Raveena Tandon portrays Tanvi Shukla, the central character who stands up for what is right and protects the freedom of the most vulnerable. Manav Vij, Anushka Kaushik, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Satish Kaushik, Arijeet Kaurav, and Raju Kher also star in this engaging thriller. Produced by Arbaaz Khan, ‘Patna Shukla’ is available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Thappad

This acclaimed Anubhav Sinha film discusses the normalisation of domestic violence where a devoted wife is slapped in public by her husband and is expected to forget it as a minor thing. Taapsee Pannu stars as a self-respecting home-maker who refuses to accept her humiliation as insignificant and walks out of her marriage to live on her own terms. She frees herself from patriarchal ideas that tie women to abusive marriages and stands out as one of the truly remarkable female protagonists of our era. The star cast includes Pavail Gulati, Dia Mirza, Maya Sarao, Geetika Vidya Ohlyan, Kumud Mishra, Ratna Pathak Shah and Tanvi Azmi. Watch it on Amazon Prime.