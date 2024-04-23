Tinkle Comics empowers women with debut of ‘Minnal Murali’ graphic novel at Mumbai Comic Con

Tinkle Comics, a cherished staple of Indian pop culture, is making history with the release of its first-ever graphic novel centered around the iconic character, Minnal Murali. The much-anticipated graphic novel, based on the blockbuster Indian movie “Minnal Murali,” was launched at the Mumbai Comic Con on April 21st, 2024, marking a significant moment for women in the comic book industry.

Founded by actor Rana Daggubati, Spirit Media has been a pioneering force in promoting new talents in art, film, and filmmaking. Now, in collaboration with Tinkle Comics, Spirit Media is venturing into uncharted territory by bringing Minnal Murali’s adventures to life in graphic novel form, providing a platform for female empowerment in the comic book world.

Inspired by the beloved film character, the Minnal Murali graphic novel promises to explore the superhero’s origins and adventures in a fresh, new narrative that extends beyond the confines of the movie. Set against the backdrop of contemporary India, readers can expect a thrilling tale filled with action, humor, and heart, with a strong focus on female characters and their contributions to the story.

“This debut of Tinkle’s graphic novel MINNAL MURALI is a significant moment for women in the comic book industry,” remarked Rana Daggubati, Founder of Spirit Media. “It represents a step forward in showcasing diverse female characters and talents, resonating with the growing demand for inclusive storytelling.”

Producer Sophia Paul of Weekend Blockbusters, the studio behind the Minnal Murali film, expressed excitement about the graphic novel’s release. “Bringing Minnal Murali to the pages of a graphic novel allows us to explore new dimensions of the character and reach a broader audience, including women and girls who may find inspiration in the story.”

Preeti Vyas, President & CEO of Amar Chitra Katha and Tinkle, emphasized the importance of transmedia storytelling in expanding the reach of female-centric narratives. “This project demonstrates the power of collaboration and innovation in bringing female-led stories to new platforms,” she said.

Gayathri Chandrasekaran, Editor-in-Chief of Tinkle Comics, highlighted the significance of representation in the graphic novel. “Minnal Murali’s debut graphic novel celebrates the strength and resilience of female characters, offering readers an opportunity to see themselves reflected in the pages of a superhero story,” she noted.

The launch event at Mumbai Comic Con featured exclusive previews, interactive sessions with the creative team, and opportunities for fans to engage with their favorite Tinkle characters. Attendees were invited to immerse themselves in the world of Minnal Murali and discover the empowering journey of its female protagonists.

As Tinkle Comics continues to break barriers and champion diversity in storytelling, the release of the “Minnal Murali” graphic novel marks a significant milestone for women in comics, inspiring a new generation of female creators and readers alike.