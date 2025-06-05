Today is World Environment Day: Plastic and hormones: Why women must rethink everyday choices

As the world observes Environment Day, a lesser-discussed but equally urgent health concern comes to light—how chemicals in plastics are silently disrupting women’s hormonal health.

From storing leftovers to sipping bottled water on the go, plastics are part of daily life. But hidden within this convenience are endocrine-disrupting chemicals (EDCs)—substances that interfere with the body’s natural hormone function. For women, who experience hormonal fluctuations throughout their lives, this interference can be particularly harmful. Common plastic-related EDCs like Bisphenol A (BPA) and phthalates are known to mimic or block estrogen and other hormones. They’re present in everything from food packaging and containers to cosmetics, sanitary products, and household cleaners.

The Health Impact: Quiet but Serious

Research has linked prolonged exposure to these chemicals with a host of women’s health issues: irregular periods, infertility, early puberty, PCOS, endometriosis, and even breast cancer. These aren’t just isolated problems—they’re growing public health concerns, worsened by continuous, low-level exposure over years.

“Endocrine-disrupting chemicals don’t cause immediate symptoms, but their impact on the hormonal system can be profound and long-lasting, especially in women, who are hormonally more dynamic throughout life,” says Dr. Mahesh D M, Consultant – Endocrinology, Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore. “Exposure during adolescence, pregnancy, or menopause can have lifelong consequences.”

Unlike obvious toxins, EDCs often build up silently. They enter the body through food, touch, or even the air, gradually affecting hormonal balance. The risks are especially high during vulnerable periods like pregnancy, adolescence, and menopause.

Environmental Harm Equals Hormonal Harm

Environmental degradation and personal health are more connected than ever. Plastics that pollute oceans and landfills also leak harmful chemicals into food chains—and our bodies. On World Environment Day, it’s important to recognise that the environmental footprint of plastic isn’t just ecological—it’s biological.

“In urban settings, women are frequently exposed to plastics not just through food but also through personal care products, which may contain hormone-disrupting chemicals hidden behind vague ingredient labels,” he adds. Being aware of these sources is the first step to prevention.”

Women, especially in urban India, are at increased risk due to daily use of packaged goods, cosmetics, and plastic storage containers. The very products meant to offer ease and hygiene may be contributing to long-term health issues.

Everyday Actions for Safer Living

While complete avoidance of plastic is difficult, some small, mindful changes can go a long way in reducing exposure:

• Switch to glass or stainless-steel containers for storing food and drinking water.

• Avoid microwaving food in plastic containers, even if they are labeled as microwave-safe.

• Opt for fragrance-free or organic personal care products, which are often more transparent about ingredients.

• Reduce consumption of canned or heavily packaged foods.

• Read product labels—especially on cosmetics and baby products.

These habits, once adopted, can not only protect hormonal health but also reduce the household’s environmental footprint.

Awareness Leads to Empowerment

Most women make countless daily choices for their homes and families. By choosing safer products and spreading awareness, they can lead a powerful shift toward better health and sustainability.

On this World Environment Day, let’s look beyond air pollution and climate change. Let’s turn the lens inward—towards the products we use, the packaging we trust, and the long-term health consequences we rarely question.