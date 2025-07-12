Want to save yournails from getting damaged?

As the days pass and the environment changes, it brings a perfect opportunity to flaunt your nails. Whether you’re heading outdoors, enjoying a gathering, or simply relaxing at home, well-maintained and stylish nails can add that extra touch of glamour to your overall look.

However, exposure to intense heat, humidity, sunlight, or even excessive water can dry out nails, making them weak, brittle, and prone to damage. This could impact your nail health and make them break or chip faster. They are likely to suffer from a lack of moisture and are more prone to dryness. Maintaining the integrity and beauty of your gel polish manicure requires more than just a professional application; it needs a regimen that protects and preserves.

1 – Hydrate

Prolonged soaking in water or exposure to harsh weather can cause nails to expand and become more vulnerable to premature chipping and peeling. Staying hydrated is key to keeping your nails healthy and strong.

Your body typically gets about 20% of the water it needs from the foods, fruits, and vegetables you eat throughout the day. Foods that typically provide the highest water content are raw fruits and vegetables.

Drink plenty of water and include water-rich hydrating fruits and vegetables in your diet, such as cucumbers, watermelon, lettuce, peaches, and strawberries.

Regularly apply a moisturising hand cream or nail oil to your nails and cuticles to keep them hydrated. Applying cuticle oil can increase the circulation around your nails, stimulating nail growth. The oil can also help improve the health and appearance of your nails. If you paint your nails, cuticle oil can also protect your polish for a lasting shine.

2 – Don’t Forget to Exfoliate

Just like your skin, your nails and cuticles can benefit from exfoliation. Nail exfoliation is a technique that helps buff out ridges and other uneven textures on the nail plate to ensure smooth, long-lasting nail polish.

Gently exfoliating can stimulate blood flow to the nail area, which can contribute to stronger and healthier nails. Use a gentle nail brush or an exfoliating scrub on the nail area to remove dead skin cells and any residual buildup from the surface of your nails and cuticles.

Healthy, well-exfoliated nails provide a better base for nail polish, helping it last longer. Plus, it can create a smooth canvas for traditional nail polish application. Nail exfoliation can help loosen cuticles that have become attached to the nail plate and soften ridges in the nail, allowing for a smoother, shinier finish.

3 – Nail Polish Break

While many women love to have their toenails painted their favourite colour during open-toe season, the truth is, your toenails could benefit from a break from polish.

While it’s fun to wear nail polish, it’s important to take a break now and then to maintain healthy nails.

Leaving nail polish on too long can be harmful because the pigment in it can seep into the top layers of your nails and dry them out. Constant polish wear can weaken nails and make them prone to breakage.

Nails derive oxygen and nutrients from the blood supply and not the air; however, they do need breaks in between manicures for other reasons.

Prolonged wear of nail polish can result in the appearance of keratin granulation (rough and white patches on the surface of the nail), peeling, ridges and splits, discolouration, and dehydration.

4 – Diet and Nails

Your balanced diet also affects your nail growth. When you choose nutritious food for healthy nails, you can easily take good care of your nail health from the comfort of your home.

Nails are mostly made up of keratin, a natural protein in our body. Focus on consuming foods that provide keratin, the protein that makes up nails, and other nutrients like biotin, zinc, iron, and vitamin C.

Minerals are crucial for nail health, especially when nails are more susceptible to dryness and damage. Nuts are also highly recommended.

Many foods contain essential nutrients, protein, and vitamins that keep your nails strong and beautiful and prevent them from becoming brittle, weak, or damaged. Iron deficiency can cause brittle nails, and protein deficiency can lead to ridges. Dark, leafy vegetables are a pertinent part of a balanced diet for one’s holistic development. Spinach, kale, broccoli, and collards contain enough folate, iron, and calcium to keep your nails growing strong. Beans, legumes, and tofu contain rich protein for nail health.