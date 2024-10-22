Ways to glam up your Diwali look

As Diwali draws near, it’s the perfect opportunity to let your festive style showcase the vibrancy and spirit of the celebration. Whether you’re going to a cozy family gathering or a grand Diwali party, selecting the right accessories can truly elevate your look. This season, mix traditional elements with contemporary trends to create a look that reflects your personal style.

Here are five accessories to help you shine bright this Diwali:

1. Intricate Anklets

Anklets, or payals, are a timeless accessory in Indian culture, adding a touch of grace to your festive look. A well-made anklet can add a subtle yet classy touch to your outfit, whether you’re participating in a Diwali puja or attending a family get-together. Opt for delicate designs with fine details or choose anklets with diamond accents to add understated elegance to your Diwali ensemble.

2. Layered Necklaces

When it comes to necklaces, simplicity is often key. Layered necklaces are a big trend this season, offering a chic, understated way to accessorize. Fine chains with small pendants can transform even the simplest outfits. Whether you’re wearing traditional attire or modern fusion wear, lab-grown diamond necklaces add a sustainable yet luxurious sparkle to your festive look. For extra festive flair, opt for gemstone or diamond accents.

3. Ethnic Nose Rings

A nose ring can add both personality and cultural depth to your appearance. This season, nose rings are all the rage, blending traditional charm with modern trends. Whether you choose a simple stud or a more elaborate nath, a nose ring can be the perfect finishing touch to elevate your look. Opt for a diamond-studded nose ring to keep things classic yet contemporary.

4. Statement Bracelets

A statement bracelet can be the key accessory that completes your Diwali look. Whether you prefer sleek bangles or intricately designed bracelets with diamonds, this versatile piece can add a refined boldness to any outfit. Lab-grown diamond bracelets not only offer unique designs but also provide an ethical and stylish choice. Pair your bracelet with a saree, lehenga, or even a modern Anarkali to add a touch of sophistication.

5. Maang Tikka

A maang tikka is more than just an accessory—it embodies tradition, poise, and elegance. This Diwali, adorn yourself with a lightweight maang tikka featuring a gemstone or diamond to instantly elevate your festive look. Whether styled with a center-parted hairstyle or a sleek updo, a maang tikka adds the perfect finishing touch of royalty to your overall appearance.

Diwali is the perfect time to embrace bold, stunning accessories that enhance both your outfit and the festive spirit. This season, play with a blend of tradition and modern style to create a memorable look, whether it’s with a timeless necklace, a trendy nose ring, or a classic maang tikka.

(The writer is a Head of Marketing and PR, Solitario Lab-grown diamonds)