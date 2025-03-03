WISE 2025: Empowering Women Entrepreneurs at Global Summit

The Women’s International Summit on Entrepreneurship (WISE) & B2B Expo 2025, organized by the Confederation of Women Entrepreneurs (COWE), continued to inspire and empower women-led businesses on its second day at the Engineering Staff College, Gachibowli. With a focus on sustainability, circular economy, rural entrepreneurship, and global market integration, the summit provided invaluable insights and networking opportunities to help women entrepreneurs scale their ventures globally.

Driving Sustainability and Circular Economy

The day kicked off with student interactions with international speakers, setting the stage for knowledge-sharing and inspiration. One of the key discussions revolved around the circular economy, moderated by Nidhi Toshniwal, Director of Toshniwal Cables. Panelists, including Karuna Gopal Vartakavi, Founder President of Foundation for Futuristic Cities, and Dr. Ravindra Kumar Singh from SIDBI, explored how businesses can adopt sustainable practices by reducing waste, reusing materials, and redesigning products.

Bridging the Global-Rural Divide

The Global to Rural session, moderated by Geetha Rao, emphasized technology transfer and rural entrepreneurship. Industry experts like Usha Gopalratnam, former President of Score.org (USA), and Seelam Rajasekar Reddy, Founder of 24 MANTRA, discussed ways to bridge the gap between global advancements and rural enterprises. Their insights highlighted how rural entrepreneurs can integrate modern business strategies while preserving local values and traditions.

SMEs and Global Market Integration

For small and medium enterprises (SMEs) looking to expand into global markets, the session on Gearing Up SMEs for Global Supply Chains proved invaluable. Moderated by business coach Sudhakar Budaraju, the panel featured industry leaders such as Ravi Verma from GEM Portal and Rubylyn Hernandez from Aartees Education Foundation (Philippines).

They provided actionable strategies on integrating SMEs into global supply chains, ensuring compliance with international standards, and leveraging digital platforms for expansion.

Showcasing Innovation

and Startups

Entrepreneurial creativity took center stage during the Innovative and Sustainable Startups session. Moderated by Radhika, CEO of GR Sustainable Solutions, the session featured emerging women entrepreneurs, including Jayabharathi (MOWO), Prayushi and Kajol (Ajhnhawk), Sanjana (Green Breath), and Revathi (Rent a Toy).

Each startup presented its unique approach to solving social and environmental challenges, reinforcing the importance of innovation in sustainable business models.

The session concluded with an inspiring talk by Master Chef Shipra Khanna, who shared her entrepreneurial journey and encouraged women to follow their passion in the business world.

Grand Conclusion with Networking & Awards

The summit wrapped up with a dynamic networking session, bringing together entrepreneurs, investors, and industry leaders to explore funding opportunities and strategic collaborations.

The COWE Success Stories Series also celebrated the achievements of women entrepreneurs supported by COWE over the years, highlighting the impact of mentorship and community support in their journeys.

WISE 2025 reaffirmed its commitment to fostering an inclusive and empowering ecosystem for women entrepreneurs, paving the way for a more sustainable and globally connected future.