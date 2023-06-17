Yoga, a wonderful practice for women

Yoga is a wonderful practice for women during the summer months as it helps maintain overall health, flexibility, and mental well-being. Here are some yoga poses and tips specifically beneficial for women in the summer

Cooling Breath (Sheetali Pranayama)

This breathwork technique involves inhaling through a rolled tongue or pursed lips, which helps cool the body. It can be performed in a seated position to alleviate heat and calm the mind.

Moon Salutations (Chandra Namaskar)

Moon Salutations are a sequence of poses that are gentler and more cooling compared to the traditional Sun Salutations. They help balance the heat and energy of summer, promoting a sense of calmness and relaxation.

Standing Forward Bend (Uttanasana)

This pose helps release tension in the neck, shoulders, and back while increasing blood circulation to the head, promoting a sense of relaxation and calmness.

Supported Shoulder Stand (Salamba Sarvangasana)

This inverted pose helps improve circulation and has a cooling effect on the body. It also supports thyroid function and helps balance hormones.

Camel Pose (Ustrasana)

Camel pose opens up the chest and stretches the front of the body, promoting deep breathing and improving energy flow. It can help alleviate fatigue and energize the body during summer.

Reclining Bound Angle Pose (SuptaBaddhaKonasana)

This pose helps open the hips and promotes relaxation. It can be done with support from bolsters or pillows to provide comfort during practice.

Cooling Pranayama

In addition to Sheetali Pranayama, practicing other cooling breathwork techniques like Sitali Pranayama or NadiShodhana (Alternate Nostril Breathing) can help regulate body temperature and bring a sense of calmness.

Stay Hydrated

During summer, it’s essential to stay well-hydrated before, during, and after your yoga practice. Drink plenty of water or herbal teas to replenish fluids lost through sweating.

Remember to listen to your body and practice within your comfort zone. If you have any medical conditions or concerns, it’s best to consult with a qualified yoga instructor or healthcare professional before starting a new yoga routine.

Enjoy your summer yoga practice and stay cool!