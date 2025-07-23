You can’t strut in a duplex: Tisca Chopra’s shoe love sparks laughter and applause

Actress Tisca Chopra lit up Instagram on Tuesday with a cheeky post celebrating her unapologetic love for fashion—specifically, shoes. In a playful twist on the age-old debate between investing in style versus real estate, Tisca proved she’s firmly team fashion.

Posting a vibrant photo of herself surrounded by nearly 50 pairs of elegant heels, sandals, and stylish footwear, the Taare Zameen Par actress is seen laughing with her hand covering her face, clearly reveling in the moment. Her caption, just as witty as the image, read: “They say I could’ve invested in real estate instead of shoes… But you can’t strut in a duplex. #ShoeFirst #Priorities.”

While the post amused fans, it also highlighted her carefree spirit and sharp sense of humour, making it an instant hit online.

On a more heartfelt note, Tisca recently attended a private screening of Sitaare Zameen Par, considered the spiritual sequel to her 2007 blockbuster with Aamir Khan. Sharing her admiration, she wrote, “What Aamir does, only Aamir does… My admiration for him—as both an actor and a filmmaker—only continues to grow.”

She praised the film for its honest and sensitive portrayal of neurodivergent individuals, highlighting how it broke stereotypes with authenticity and compassion. “Sitaare is all heart. What stayed with me is how gently and powerfully the film establishes that everyone’s normal is different,” she noted.

Urging audiences to catch the film in theatres, she concluded, “Go watch Sitaare Zameen Par—and be ready to have a smile plastered on your face.”

Whether flaunting her shoe closet or applauding meaningful cinema, Tisca Chopra continues to win hearts with charm, wit, and thoughtfulness.