Young women face rising cancer risk due to lifestyle choices, experts warn

In a concerning trend, young women across India are increasingly facing a heightened risk of cancer due to poor lifestyle choices, medical experts emphasized on Sunday. Factors such as the consumption of ultra-processed foods, sedentary lifestyles, and environmental pollution have been identified as key contributors to this alarming rise in cancer cases among women under the age of 40.

Dr Rahul Bhargava, Director and head of the Department of Haematology and BMT at Fortis Memorial Research Institute, highlighted the significant impact of dietary habits and physical activity on health outcomes. He underscored the prevalence of processed foods laden with additives, combined with a lack of exercise, as major factors fueling this health crisis.

“The trend is alarming as more young women are being diagnosed with cancer, which was previously less common in this age group,” Dr. Bhargava stated. He emphasized the urgent need for adopting healthier lifestyles to curb this worrying trend and protect the future health of young women.

According to a recent study conducted by the Cancer Mukt Bharat Foundation, a Delhi-based non-profit organization, 20% of cancer cases in India now affect individuals under 40 years of age. The study further revealed that women constitute 40% of these cases, indicating a significant gender disparity in cancer diagnoses among younger demographics.

Dr Ashish Gupta, principal investigator and senior oncologist at Unique Hospital Cancer Center in Delhi, elaborated on the specific lifestyle factors contributing to the rise in cancer rates among young Indian women. He pointed out the correlation between increased obesity rates, changes in dietary habits towards ultra-processed foods, and sedentary lifestyles with the higher incidence of cancer.

“Increasing rates of obesity and unhealthy dietary choices, coupled with insufficient physical activity, are directly linked to the rising cancer rates among young women in our country,” Dr Gupta explained. He stressed the importance of comprehensive lifestyle interventions to address these challenges effectively.

Dr Ashish, who also leads the Cancer Mukt Bharat Campaign, emphasized the need for coordinated efforts from government bodies, healthcare professionals, and communities to combat this public health issue. He called for policies promoting cleaner air and water, encouraging regular physical activity, and ensuring access to nutritious food as essential steps in mitigating cancer risks among young women.

“Timely diagnosis and treatment are crucial in managing cancer effectively. We must invest in enhancing healthcare infrastructure to provide early detection and comprehensive care,” Dr Ashish urged.

As the medical community sounds the alarm on the rising cancer rates among young Indian women, there is a growing consensus on the imperative of individual responsibility and collective action to prioritize health and well-being. The spotlight is now on empowering women with knowledge and resources to make informed lifestyle choices that can significantly reduce their cancer risk and ensure a healthier future.