Bottomwear that suits best with a crop top

Crop top is something that is currently ruling the internet with different celebrities and models styling it in different ways. Every girl should style themselves in different and trending ways. Here we have got some stylish and elegant ways to style your crop top with different bottomwear for different occasions.



Palazzo pants: Crop top adds a new and elegant look when worn with a palazzo. A strap top will be best suitable for this look. To give this look a level up you can add on a duppata giving you look an indo-western touch.

Sharara: Sharara is something that is the new talk of the town. You can wear an off shoulder crop top with a sharara. A shimmered top will compliment best with an embroider sharara. You can add a net light stone work duppata with the dress, a perfect ethnic outfit.

Denim front buttoned skirt: Wanna go out for a party and confused what to wear? Try wearing a Bengali or balloon sleeve crop top with denim skirt buttoned from front. This is one of the trending yet stylish ways to dress your crop top for the perfect party look.

Bell Bottoms: Wear an alter necked or a cut sleeve crop top with a high waist bell bottom be it a denim stuffed or a jegging one. It is a casual look but is perfect for a shopping day out or hanging out with your friends.

Jeans or Jeggings: All time favorite way is to style your crop top with denim jeans. Whenever you are confused just close your eyes and take out your favorite jeans or jeggings. They are perfect escape out options for every occasion. Just jeans it!!