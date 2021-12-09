Common cures for winter cold and coughs

As a health coach, I have helped people with reducing the risk of various ailments; from diabetes to thyroid to cancer.

But the one disease that is the hardest to escape is the winter flu. However, in my years of practice I have seen that fresh and local food heighten immunity; automatically warding off viruses. Pay head to the following foods and enjoy the winter- cold and cough free!

Common cold curer

I advise everyone to take good doses of natural forms of this vitamin C. The easiest way is to squeeze lemon juice on everything. Many other foods like onions, guavas, amla all are rich sources of Vitamin C.

Winter Vegetables and fruits like cabbage, peppers, French beans, cluster beans, cauliflower, brinjal, drumsticks and its leaves, radish leaves, spinach, oranges, strawberry, guava contain Vitamin C. With nature providing so many immunity boosting options, one simply has to include them in their daily diet to prevent getting the winter flu.

Go red, yellow, orange and green

This reminds you of the traffic signal but I am talking about natural colors of beta carotene rich foods. Beta carotene is one of your most powerful antioxidants. Tomatoes, carrots, pumpkins, lemons, leafy greens, help maintain mucous linings which work as a barrier against infections.

Drink up

I am constantly reminding people to hydrate themselves when they are under the weather! I know for a fact that when we drink lots of fluids it will ensure that all the toxins are flushed out of the body and helps mucous to flow too.

Cry away your flu

Externally cutting onions brings tears to your eyes internally due to sulphuric oils they act as antiseptics stimulating the mucus linings of the sinus relieving congestion of lungs and throat. Add it as a simple salad or sprinkle over your meals.

The warming spice

Part of my GGT trio that is Ginger Garlic Turmeric. These three combat inflammation. Add them to your daily cooking and see your cold and cough vanish.

The golden powder

My go to anti-inflammatory is the Turmeric powder. Its anti-histamine properties works wonder on any inflammation. The common cold, cough and flu are no match to the powers of this golden powder.

A breath of cough free air

Let me tell you - garlic stimulates your systems and prevents the growth of bad bacteria. Add it to your subzis, dals or as a pickle. Fresh green garlic, available in the winter months, can taste delicious include it daily as a preventive measure.

The hot quotient

It's amazing when I see the miraculous effects of green and red chilies on a blocked nose. It instantly gets the mucous flowing, bringing relief. Simply chop green chilies fine and toss them in your soups, salads or dals.