Esha Deol joins much-awaited Yoodlee series ‘Invisible Woman’

Yoodlee Films, the cinematic arm of India's oldest music label Saregama, ended 2021 on an upbeat note with the announcement of their first web series 'Invisible Woman.' The project has been in the news right from the beginning given that it marks the digital debut of one of Bollywood's favourite action hero - Suniel Shetty.

And now the excitement has gone many notches up with the talented Esha Deol joining the team. With Esha's addition , the series gets a unique casting pair that fans of both the stars will be eager to see on screen.

Says Esha, "A project like this is truly fantastic. It explores an unusual genre. The story has mystery, intrigue and great scope for histrionics. And to work with Suniel Anna again is an absolute delight . Shooting has begun & it feels just great "

Siddharth Anand Kumar, Vice President - Films, Saregama India adds, "We are just thrilled to have Esha on board and to have her join an amazing assembly of actors for our very first series. We needed someone like her to add another layer of talent to the ensemble and everybody is excited to have her aboard." The other actors in the series are Rahul Dev, Sudha Chandran, Chahat Tewani, Karanvir Sharma, Mihir Ahuja, Gargi Sawant, Mir Sarvar, Teena Singh, Siddharth Kher and Enakshi Ganguly.

Yoodlee's interesting slate for 2022 also sees the hit director-actor duo of Simerijit Singh and Amarinder Gill reuniting for their next untitled Punjabi film and Nivin Pauly's next Malayalam film 'Padavettu'. The production house recently announced a fictional series based on Kamal Amrohi's and Meena Kumari's legendary love story during the making of the epic 'Pakeezah' which is slated to go on floors in 2023.