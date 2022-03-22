Every start-up begins with a story

Keerthi Chekoti, an agripreneur grows organic noni- a fruit with medicinal properties. She is also a serial entrepreneur who is into sales and food processing. In 2015, she grows and sells organic food and beauty products. "My skin and hair products are made from agricultural waste," claims Chekoti. However, her entry into entrepreneurship was a result of twin medical emergencies, involving her family members. She came across benefits of noni fruit and as a last resort- she administered them with noni juice. "I nearly lost my mother as she was suffering from malaria and my underweight newborn son, who had stopped gaining weight. But both recovered miraculously with the help of noni fruit. So, I decided to promote its health benefits to the society," said Chekoti.



She started organic farming of noni fruit, seasonal crops such as rice, pulses, four types of rice, whole spices and fresh vegetables. To augment her business, she launched her retail store under the name "Chekoti Organics".

"I struggled to understand the problem and create my own customer base and prices. Then I applied for four lakh bank loan to purchase a tractor and other items which were needed at the farm to start the work. I had to submit my Aadhar number and passbook as a farmer and the loan got sanctioned," shared Chekoti

Keerthi introduced finished food and non-food products too as it was difficult to make a profit selling the organic agriculture produced directly. According to Chekoti, an organic farmer, helps in maintaining the whole ecosystem. "Most of the raw material is from our own organic farm and few we procured from other organic farms across India. I joined some farmer groups which was helpful for me to get sources," expressed Chekoti

Between 2015 to 2018, Keerthi, single handedly juggled between work and home with three kids. "That was the time I discovered that I was stronger than I knew", says Chekoti. Her parents supported domestic responsibilities, which allowed her to concentrate on agriculture and retail business. Later, at the end of 2018, her husband returned to India and joined her in business.

Chekoti has won COWE National Excellence Award in 2017, Best organic farmer in noni fruit and manufacturing by National Nutrition and Health Association Award in 2018, Best women manufacturer in 2018 and Best ecopreneur- 2019.

"As I was living in Nigeria, I was new to Indian business environment. So, I joined COWE in 2016 which helped me familiar with the rules, market and opportunities. I got relevant contacts that came handy in business tie-ups," shared Chekoti.

As an executive member in COWE her role is to inspire women and to organize events. "I want to encourage youth to get into agriculture through farm workshops in my Chekoti farms. My suggestion to the upcoming start-ups is that most of the startups have a story to begin their business that makes you unique focus on what u want to achieve and regularly upgrade to the market trends and demands," concluded Chekoti.