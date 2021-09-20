FDCI X Lakmé Fashion Week to take place in October

Reuniting once again after a successful season in March, Lakmé, Fashion Design Council of India & RISE Worldwide are all set to jointly present a phygital edition of FDCI X Lakmé Fashion Week with digital and onground shows next month.

The phygital event embodies the excellence of the Indian Fashion Industry and promotes an era of thought leading collaborations between the leaders of the industry. The schedule which is to be released shortly will feature the best of curation and designers from Delhi, Mumbai and across India.

The upcoming season will showcase a host of new, emerging talent and the biggest and most established names in the business, setting an unparalleled benchmark in innovations, sustainability, and creativity.

Sunil Sethi, Chairman FDCI commented,"The Fashion Design Council of India for decades has tirelessly worked to make the design industry lead from the front and leave a global footprint.

Our partnership with Lakmé Fashion Week to present a joint schedule this season too, has blurred geographical boundaries and will help one view the Indian Fashion industry more holistically. It also enables both FDCI and LFW to deliver the best and obtain in all forms, be it creative or the business of fashion."

Sumati Mattu, Head of Innovations at Lakmé said, "Lakmé led the inception of the Fashion Week in India decades ago with the idea of driving the twin worlds of fashion and beauty for the discerning Indian consumer.

Since the beginning of the Lakmé Fashion Week, our attempt has been to inspire thought leadership while driving the interests and expansion of the Indian Fashion Industry and giving a stage to fresh design talent in the country. Our continued collaboration with FDCI to present a joint schedule, creates more opportunities for the industry to thrive and brings in more fresh talent into the industry folds.

We continue to remain true to the pillars of Lakmé Fashion Week which are discoverability, sustainability and talkability as we present the best in Indian fashion & beauty this season to a global audience."

Jaspreet Chandok, Head RISE Fashion and Lifestyle said, "With Lakmé Fashion Week, the idea has always been to help designers grow their businesses. With our renewed collaboration with FDCI, we are excited and set to present another season of outstanding ideas and designers.

This time our collective strength from a buyer as well as consumer aspect will help elevate business for the designer industry and set new benchmarks in beauty and fashion."