Firebrand J'khand poet named in Forbes 'Self-Made Women' list

Jacinta Kerketta, a poet, writer and freelance journalist in Jharkhand, has been named in the Forbes' list of 'Self-Made Women', among others from India. Kerketta, who belongs to the Oraon tribe, hails from a village near Khudpos in West Singhbhum district of Jharkhand.

For her contributions to contemporary Hindi literature, she has already won several national as well as international awards. Born in 1983, Kerketta's literary works, focusing mainly around water, forests, soil and Adivasi issues, have received attention all around the world.

She is Jharkhand's first-ever Adivasi poetess whose poems have been published in three languages in the international arena. She has also recited poems at universities in Italy, Germany, France and Australia.

Presenting the list of women, Forbes India said on its website that the compilation features women who are breaking stereotypes, dismissing doubters and leading change. "We looked for candidates who were self-made, and not those who had inherited wealth or position. We looked for those who had hit the headlines or influenced important stories over the past 12 months, and those who had inspiring stories to tell," a write up on Forbes India's webpage noted.

Giving out details, the article mentioned: "The list includes boxing world champion Nikhat Zareen who battled sexism; Leena Nair, the Kolhapur-girl picked to run Chanel, the 112-year-old French luxury house; and Jacinta Kerketta, a poet and independent journalist from Jharkhand who has emerged as one of the strongest voices against Adivasi exploitation; as well as Anju Srivastava, who founded Wingreens Farms, a now-thriving dips and sauces business, in her mid-40s."

The list also features Bollywood actress and co-founder of Kay Beauty Katrina Kaif, digital content creator Kusha Kapila, and SEBI chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch, among others.