For me storytelling is one of the most powerful instruments of social change

Thoughtful choices define the creative, entrepreneurial and personal journey of actor, producer, and eco-investor Dia Mirza, who is also the Environment goodwill ambassador and UN secretary General's Advocate for Sustainable Development Goals. Her search for a larger purpose and meaning has led her to amplify environmental issues, seek stories on and off screen that can create positive shifts, and start important conversations.

Recently in a chat with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) on a podcast called "Creative Development", the actor emphasized the importance of brave narratives and said, "Storytelling is one of the most powerful instruments of social change." While sharing that as an actor, she is in a place of privilege to be able to consciously choose meaningful parts, she also said that she invests similar mindfulness in her roles as a mother, an entrepreneur, and an investor.

She added, "I have been deeply moved by documentaries, by films, and stories that have helped me to understand the human dimension and depth of various issues and challenged me to think and act differently and to do better. So, stories are powerful. In the arena where I work, I'm focused on what is called edutainment, and I hope to share many inspiring stories about changemakers in an engaging and entertaining format so that they reach out, touch, and transform people."

The hope, she said, is that these narratives will stir positive action on an individual and collective level and added, "As an actor too, I try to choose parts that I believe can offer a different perspective and can get people thinking and feeling differently. Some of the parts that I've played in recent years have also changed me as a human being. There is nothing more satisfying than doing work that is deeply entwined with your sense of purpose."

Dia shared her joy that some of the characters like Kainaaz in 'Kaafir', Shivani Fonseca in 'Thappad' and Dr. Noorani in the short film 'Gray' among others have empowered women and even sensitised men. She is also excited about her forthcoming films, 'Bheed' (directed by Anubhav Sinha) and 'Dhak Dhak' (directed by Tarun Dujeda) where she plays a Hijab-clad biker. She concluded, "I hope to continue to be able to do this kind of work and to pursue purposeful story-telling as a spokesperson for the planet and for social, environmental and gender issues close to my heart."