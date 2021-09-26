From lacy to modest, pick the best lingerie for you

The way how women perceive lingerie has changed drastically over the years. Earlier lingerie was just a pair of clothing that women used to wear; there were not enough bra styles to choose from. Nowadays, women are at the helm of lingerie and underwear brands, there is more variation in fit, size availability, and style options than ever before.



Brands are now coming up with more options and a new vision regarding lingerie. Some brands promote female sexuality while others are embracing femininity. Wearing sexy lingerie is no more something that is looked down upon. Brands are coming up with more and more intimate bra styles to embrace female sexuality on their own terms.

From lacy to modest bra styles you can choose from various options that are available in the market:

Playful prints, bold colors and lace affair- all under one roof

Groversons Paris Beauty is a well established brand in the lingerie market that offers plush and playful printed bras which are every girl's favourite. They have a wide variety to choose from; sexy lacey lingerie in bold colours and simple lingerie in light and subtle colors. So women get to choose the right lingerie according to their own taste and preference. They have a wide variety of T-shirt bras, plus size bras, active wear and shape wear to choose from.

Lacy lingerie

Zivame celebrates the freedom and confidence of women. By offering a wide range of lingerie it encourages women to embrace their inner desires. These bras are super comfortable and give the perfect fit to boost your confidence. It has a wide range of lacy bras in various colours and styles to choose from. They use soft material to manufacture their bras that enhances the bra wearing experience of women.

Wireless padded bras

Amante is best known for its comfort wear. Its cotton bras give the perfect fit and comfort every woman desires. It's wireless padded bras give you a smooth look and have soft cup pads that allow you to move freely while providing proper support and form all day long. You can choose from a wide range of colours and prints to match your wardrobe's colour scheme, both online and in their physical stores.

Sports bras

When the brand was launched it had conveyed the message of looking beautiful from the inside and enamor still follows that. Enamor's bras are super comfortable and provide bras that give you a perfect fit to elevate your look. Sports bra is the most popular among millennial women for its perfect fit and shape.

Cotton bras

Clovia is India's very popular lingerie brand providing simple yet attractive lingerie for women. It has bras for those who prefer simple cotton bras and also for those who prefer comfort over style. It has options of padded, non-padded wired and no-wired and has bras for all occasions; whether it's a date night or just a casual lunch you can choose the bra that suits you the best.