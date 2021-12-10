Get that flawless out-of-the-bed look

Overnight skincare regime is one thing every woman should swear by. After all, nothing is more precious than waking up to a happy and rejuvenated skin every morning. Though there are myriad facial oils, night creams, cleansers, toners and beauty treatments available in the market, yet, following some simple health and beauty tips at home before a good night's sleep can be rewarding and cost saving. Check out our list of simple overnight beauty tips for face and body and thank us later:

Cleanse your face

Our face encounters with dust, pollution and harmful UV rays every day in abundance. This leads to wrinkles, acne, blackheads, whiteheads, and a dull and damaged skin. Since face is one of the most sensitive parts of the body, it needs maximum care on a regular basis. Cleansing forms the basis of a face care routine. Cleanse your face every night to remove makeup, dirt and excess oil. It unclogs pores and leaves your skin soft and healthy. Go for a cleanser as per skin type for best results. Apply a toner and moisturiser thereafter and wake up to a healthy glowing skin in the morning.

Keep your skin and body hydrated

Drink a glass full of water before going to bed to keep your body hydrated throughout the night until morning. Keeping your body hydrated while sleeping is a secret therapy to a healthy metabolism and glowing skin. Try this for few days and notice the difference in your face and body.

Moisturise your lips

Face care routine is incomplete with nourishing your lips. Exfoliate your lips to remove lip makeup and the day-long accumulated dirt. Then, moisturise your lips with either almond oil or coconut oil. You can also opt for lip balm or petroleum jelly to heal chapped lips. This keeps your lips moisturised, hydrated, soft and supple.

Get minimum 8 hours of sleep

At least 8 hours of sleep is a prerequisite for the body to rejuvenate. Opt for a sleep mask to get a better sleep and wake up to a gorgeous skin in the morning. Also, try to sleep on your back to prevent the chances of developing wrinkles on your face. Include minimum 8 hours sleep in your list of health and beauty tips to be followed at home. It is simple yet rewarding.

Pamper your toes and hands

Every night, before going off to bed, wash your hands and toes with lukewarm water and a mild body wash. Pat dry with a soft towel and apply a thick layer of a non-greasy hand and foot cream. Massage well. Wake up to tender toes and beautiful hands the next morning. Follow this health and beauty tip to bid adieu to cracked heels and dry hands. You will save a lot on pedicure and manicure too!

These are some of the basic health and beauty tips that we have shared. Additionally, you must tie your hair, apply a soothing eye gel, and brush your teeth every night to wake up all happy and rejuvenated. While these beauty tips for face and body won't give you a pocket pinch, you will only live a life fit and healthy.