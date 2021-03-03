Hyderabad-based women wins coveted Glammonn Mrs India 2020 title

Pallavi Singh has been crowned as the winner of 'Glammonn Mrs India2020'. She has also been awarded with the title of 'The Most Beautiful Smile' in Jaipur.



Shenella from Pune was the first runner up along with Usha of Hyderabad and Sheetal from Kolkata being the joint second runner up.

Pallavi Singh told how hard she had worked to reach her destination after her marriage and struggle. With an aim to empower women and help them gain the confidence to display their real beauty and wisdom.

Commenting on how she took her first step towards the glamour world, Pallavi says, "It was my dream to be in the beauty world, it was very much challenging for a girl from a middle class family, after getting a job in Hyderabad I supported my family and then started working on my dreams."

Pallavi is working with Reliance General Insurance Company Ltd as a Segment Head. She hails from Kanpur and has been staying in Hyderabad for the past 7 years. Her father is an accomplished writer and a continuous source of inspiration through his wise words and advises whereas her mother runs an NGO for the last 30 years for the social and economic upliftment of women. Pallavi also has this ambition to carry forward this legacy of her mother and be actively engaged in social causes.