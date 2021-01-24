Importance of calcium for ladies
Teeth are bones and if you are having problems with your teeth, this may mean problems with your bones too.
Teeth are bones and if you are having problems with your teeth, this may mean problems with your bones too. Too many people have cavities so here are some things that you can do to have better bones and teeth.
Vitamin D
Check your vitamin D levels and supplement if necessary. Vitamin D is necessary to absorb the calcium.
Calcium rich foods
Have plenty of greens, beans, and seeds. All of these are rich in calcium.
Avoid acidic foods
Tea, coffee, colas, sugar, alcohol and other drugs are acidic in nature and leach the bones of calcium. Note – all vegetables and fruits including lemons are alkaline in our bodies because of high levels of potassium.
Avoid animal proteins
This includes meat fish, chicken and eggs as well as all forms of dairy. These are acid yeilding in our body as proteins break down into amino acids. Also they all lack fibre.
Exercise
This makes the bones regenerate.
Avoid overconsumption of spinach
Spinach contains oxalates which may prevent the absorption of calcium so make sure your greens are varied.
Avoid fat and increase fibre
This combination makes your blood thinner and opens your arteries, thus improving blood flow and circulation and so improving bone health. —Sharan-india.org