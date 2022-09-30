Actress Jacqueline Fernandez supports film Bal Naren's cleanliness movement by joining 'Versova Beach Cleaning Drive'. Deepak Mukut's film Bal Naren is based on Hon. PM Modi's Swachh Bharat Abhiyan which stars Bidita Bag, Rajniesh Duggall, Yagya Bhasin, Govind Namdev, Vindu Dara Singh and Lokesh Mittal.

Sharing about the same Jacqueline Fernandez says, "I'm so proud of producer Deepak Mukut for making this amazing film Bal Naren on such an important subject. It's really supporting a movement that we should all be concerned about. The film stands for Swachh Bharat and I really feel that as an industry and an artist we really need to support such films. I'm happy that people like him are taking up such social responsibility so thank you so much Deepak. It's really important and I'm going to support the cleanliness drive. Your film's tag line one person can create that change is so apt and true. We are all going to be there!"

Mulk and Dhakad Producer Deepak Mukut had earlier said, "Bal Naren is not a just a film but a thought process that shakes up the society. At Soham Rockstar we believe in creating content that has strong social message and has the potential to bring in the much needed change in our country today. We have a fabulous Swachh Bharat Mantra given by our PM, and we need to take that forward. We need all support for this film from our industry too." The film is set to release on 14th October in cinemas.