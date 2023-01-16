Jaya Pandey opens up on playing a lesbian character

Actress Jaya Pandey is seen essaying a lesbian character in adult comedy Virgin Bahus which released on CinePrime recently. Helmed by 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' and 'Kyun Ki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' director Jasbir Bhati, the series also stars Neelam Bhanushali, Suman Singh, Shweta Ghosh Ravi Sheth, Urzan Icchopuria and Saif Shaikh.



Talking about her role and preparation for playing a lesbian character she says, "I'm playing the character of an elder daughter-in-law who is lesbian. She loves her husband and her family. Playing a character, which is completely opposite of your personality is not easy but when your vision is clear, you can play any character being an actor. You have to prepare for various role."

Sharing about the challenges of doing bold scenes she tells, "For this, every actor has their own perception. But in my opinion, if you have an experienced team member and a good co-actor then playing intimate scenes in front of camera is like butter on bread. But sometime it's a bit uneasy I do agree to that as well."

Shedding light on the story of the show she states, "The show is about three married women facing different issues which is a taboo in society for so long time, two of them are lesbian, and the one is facing a medical issue because of this, they are not able to conceive a child. Also, their husbands are so supportive that they keep trying to make their wives comfortable."

Lastly adding about her working experience, she says, "I have already worked with this team and co-actors so many times everybody is a great person. It feels like home when I am shooting with them."