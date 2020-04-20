Look Alike Day

Today's a day to find someone you really look up to and try to look like them. Start with the hair. Cut and style your hair, as needed, to look like the person you've selected to look like.

Then, select items from your wardrobe (or buy some new clothes!) that your lookalike wears. Along the way, make sure to practice and copy their walk, their talk, and their facial expressions. In other words. try to be as identical to that person as possible.

Who should you look like? Anyone you want. It's as simple as that. Pick an actor or actress, a singer, a politician, family member or friend.