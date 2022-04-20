Look young with facial Yoga

Face yogais a natural, alternative option that uses a variety of massage and exercises to target your face, neck, and shoulders. This beauty trend has grown in popularity in the past few years with various face yoga methods making an appearance on our social media feeds. Face yoga relaxes, tones and gives a natural boost to the skin, while simultaneously resetting your facial muscle. When you regularly do facial exercises, the blood circulation increases to that area and that tightens your skin and brings a glow to your face. When your facial muscles are put to use with face yoga, it stretches the 57 face and neck muscles to tone, firm and boost circulation, for a youthful appearance. Facial yoga can be extremely beneficial for those who want glowing, youthful skin.

Make a fish face



This pose stretches the neck region and helps tone the jawline and chin. Fish Face exercise is the easiest and the best way to ensure a firmer looking skin. Fill your mouth up with as much air as possible. Puff up your cheeks to accommodate more air. Now, shift the air from one side to the other with as much speed as possible. Practise this for a couple of minutes every day to achieve glowing skin and fuller cheeks. Alternatively, softly close your lips and then draw your cheeks inwards as much as possible, making a 'fish face' look. Try smiling while holding this posture for about 15 seconds and then withdraw. Repeat this exercise for about next five minutes. For wrinkle-free facial skin, try this yoga "asana" along with Pranayama. Stand straight and place feet and legs wide apart. Cover face with palms and breathe deeply and quickly for 10 counts. Then while continuing breathing, rub the face with the fingers, starting from the chin and going to the forehead. Include the area around the eyes. This helps to make the skin smooth, firm and radiant.

Forehead



Did you know that frowning is an exercise for the forehead? Frown as much as possible, pulling the eyebrows towards one another. Then lift the eyebrows as far as possible. While doing this, open your eyes as much as you can. Relax them and repeat 5 times.

Anti-ageing facial Yoga for forehead



Place both hands on the forehead facing inwards and spread all of the fingers out between the eyebrows and hairline. Now, gently sweep the fingers outwards across the forehead, applying light pressure to tighten the skin. Relax and repeat 10 times.

Eyes

This not only benefits the skin around the eyes, but the eyes itself. They have much relevance nowadays, for people who are glued to computer and television screens for long periods. Keeping your head still, move only the eyes up and down ten times. Then move them from one side to the other ten times. Then, roll the eyes, first clockwise and then anticlockwise, for a total of ten times.

Widen your eyes as big as you can for your best surprised face. Hold this expression as long as you can—even until your eyes start to water! After, relax your face and repeat. Look upwards and raise your eyebrows at the same time. Then gently close your eyelids, while still looking up. Since our eyelids have the tendency to droop with age, this stretching exercise can help keep them firm.

Neck



Sitting straight, tilt the head back and look at the ceiling. Keeping the mouth closed, do a chewing movement, while still looking up. Repeat the chewing movement 15 to 20 times. Then pucker lips and stretch the lips forward, as if you are trying to kiss the ceiling. Do this 10 times. Relax and repeat 5 to 6 times.

Still sitting upright and tilting the head back, with mouth closed, move the lower lip over the upper lip as far as possible. Hold it for a count of 5. Relax and repeat 5 times. Sit upright and open the mouth wide open, drop the lower jaw and push it forward, holding it for a count of 10. Come back to the starting position and repeat it 5 times.

Lips



Pucker the lips and try to bring the corners of the mouth together as much as possible. Hold for a count of 5. Relax and repeat 5 times. Then, keeping lips closed, smile as broadly as possible. Hold for 5 counts and then relax and repeat. The lips should be kept closed during this exercise.

Cheeks



With the lips closed, smile in a relaxed way and then suck in your cheeks towards the teeth. Hold it for a count of 10, then relax and repeat 10 times. Next, smile as widely as possible, keeping the lips closed. Try to make the corners of the lips go towards the ears, as far as possible. Then, wrinkle your nose. Keep to a count of 5. Relax and repeat. Keeping your teeth and lips closed, blow air under your top lip and

Keep it there for 10 counts, then move the air to your left cheek, hold for 10 counts, then to your lower lip for 10 counts and then to your right cheek for 10 counts. Relax and repeat 5 times. Facial yoga consistently for 20-30 minutes, seven times a week gives a noticeable change in four to six weeks

(The author is international fame beauty expert and is called Herbal Queen of India)