Hepatitis is a common viral disease in India. This World Hepatitis Day I am sharing some tips with you women and your family to manage Hepatitis via diet as that is the only cure.

There are 5 types – A, B, C, D and E. Hepatitis A and E are short term and are manageable with dietary changes mentioned below. Hepatitis E can be dangerous in pregnant women. Hepatitis B, C and D are long-term diseases.

The liver is the main organ that is affected. I always advise my clients to allow the liver a chance to heal and recover with my dietary changes.

The fastest way for this is to consume a fat free, high natural sugar diet, easily achievable via the plant kingdom. One needs to consume plenty fresh fruits, their juices, dry fruits like dates, raisins, dried figs. Cooked foods like seasonal vegetables and easy to digest grains and starches.

Sugarcane juice is available year round and has a positive effect on liver recovery.Fresh seasonal sweet lime, pineapple and mango juice are other options.

Among fruits banana, sitaphal, chickoos, mangos, pineapple, litchis, orange are your go-to fruits, the sweeter the better.

The entire gourd family, pumpkin and cooked carrots can be eaten. Clean properly before boiling or steaming.Lightly spice with cumin, salt, ginger, coriander before consuming.

Steamed or boiled vegetables, mixed with potato accompanied with rice or whole-wheat roti cooked in no fatis a very satisfying meal.Add green chutney or tomato chutney without any nuts, grams orseeds.

Other meal options:

l Boiled vegetable soup with baked or steamed potato, yam, sweet potato, seasoned with rock salt and roasted cumin powder.

l Onion potato poha accompanied with a boiled vegetable soup.

l Steamedrawaidlis with a tomato based rasam and green chutney.

Keeping hygiene is important when cooking or eating food to prevent this viral infection. Read my other tips below:

l Sip on jaggery water with lemon, roasted cumin powder and rock salt.

l Pound green radish leaves and strain. 500 ml of this juice can be consumed daily up to 10 days.

l Squeeze lemon juice on all foods.

l Vitamin B Complex could be supplemented after connecting with your physician.

l Boil water before consumption. Use this boiled water in food preparation.

Avoid:

l All Fats-oil, ghee, butter, margarine, coconut, seeds and nuts.

l All dairy products like milk, yogurt, cheese, paneer and ice cream.

l Protein rich foods likelentils all dals, pulses, peas, chicken, fish, pork, mutton and soy.

l Alcohol, chocolates, biscuits, fried foods, fast food, junk food, processed and packaged foods. Hepatitis, also known as jaundice, can be reversed easily if you follow the above dietary advice.