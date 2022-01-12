Manish Malhotra launches ceremonial ethnic fabric collection with BTPL

"Linen is a fabric I have worked very rarely with, so when I was asked to style a range of the new fabrics with Linen Vogue, I was most excited. I wanted to travel through a diverse palette of prints and colours that oscillates between the old-world regalia and the modern repertoire. The alluring fabric of LinenVogue - La Classé is a symphonic harmony of various heterogeneous elements that span from staid classic to the edgy take of new-age appeal. They inspire a sense of reminiscence and reflect upon the transient nature of time in a range of new-age, dynamic and wayward selection of linen this season," said designer Manish Malhotra at the launch of his premium ceremonial ethnic fabric line in collaboration with BRFL Textiles Private Limited (BTPL).

BTPL is home to India's largest single-roof state-of-the-art fabric processing facility, and together with the renowned designer, the fabric brand has released the "LinenVogue - La Classé".

The fabrics, are designed for the upcoming festive and wedding season, handpicked by Manish to complement the intricate embroidery.

Linen Vogue x Manish Malhotra

"We are delighted to launch our novel festive line collection as we look to provide our customers with a wide range of premium ethnic wear. The collection is a true representation of the superior quality, design innovation, and heritage value that the brand embodies. Each and every fabric has been uniquely and intrinsically designed and curated keeping in mind the rising demand for festive attire. We are confident that the premium linen fabric that has been used to curate the collection will redefine ethnic fashion, and position ethnic wear as a sought after apparel segment. Manish is particularly recognized for his exquisite designs, and it is an honour for us to have him work on our fabric line and lend it a touch of elegance and finesse that he is globally renowned for", said Prashant Agrawal, Managing Director, BTPL.