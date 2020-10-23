Micro Bhagavad Gita on rice grains

Ramagiri Swarika, law student has done many micro arts through grains and pulses. However, her recent micro art where she had written 700 Verses of Bhagavad Gita on 4,042 rice grains in the span of 150 Hours.



She shares, "Every day I used to work on this project for 6 hours and completed it in 25 days. The script is in the Telugu language. There are 9,839 words and 36,378 letters on it and it measures 76 cm in length and 54 cm in Breadth including with the painting. "

From her childhood she was passionate about singing and painting and also received a Guinness record in Laksha Gala Sankeertanarchana (record-breaking mass singing event held on 10 May 2009 at Parade Grounds in Secunderabad, Andhra Pradesh, India).

Till date Ramagiri has made more than 2000 micro arts. She adds, "From childhood I have a passion for the arts but I never had any idea about micro arts. I started searching about micro arts in Google, then I got to know that there are less women micro artists, then I thought I have to become one and I have to do anything for micro arts. Then I started my journey. Four years back I thought to do arts in a different way, everyone can do arts on paper, so I thought to do it on rice grain. I was inspired by my brother, he made paper Ganesh every year, then I thought to do that Ganesha Art on rice grain. I did lord Ganesha art, Indian Flag, Map and I wrote the English alphabet on rice grain in the duration of 15 min. For that I received an International Wounder Book of Records in 2017 and National award from the North Delhi Cultural Academy in 2019. "

Swarika has completed her MBA and right now is studying LLB. Sharing about her qualification, she says, "As a law student, I have returned more than 50 quotes on women empowerment. My ambition is to become a judge. According to my view, the constitution provided many rights for women, even though they are facing many harassment and problems."

She has to her credit 2000 artworks, Swarika also does milk art, paper carvings. She has also drawn on sesame seeds and written on hair strands among other things. Ramagiri Swarika was felicitated by Governor of Telangana Tamilisai Soundararajan for writing the Preamble of the Constitution on hair strands.

Few of her famous Arts include Charminar on tamarind seed, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister of Telangana State and Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Jagan Mohan art on almond seed, alphabets and Taj Mahal, Indian Flag on Sesame Seeds and Preamble of Indian Constitution through hair strands.

Awards and recognition

♦ Guinness record in the year 2009 in Lakshagalarchana.

♦ International Wonder Book of Record in the year 2017 as a First Young Women Micro Artist.

♦ National Award as a First Young Women Micro Artist in India by North Delhi Cultural academy.