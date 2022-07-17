No obstacle can take away your perseverance and courage

Working for disabled people is admirable, but encouraging disabled people to work and live independently helps them gain confidence and independence. Sindhu Sriram, who had the idea to launch Manoh Vaancha and encourage disabled people, decided to take a different approach.

Sindhu began her initiative a couple of years ago. She visited a few orphanage homes and NGOs to discover how she might help them, and she thought of doing something to boost their confidence. Her first step on this project began with workshops and an attempt to teach individuals with disabilities how to produce items.

Sindhu finished her fine arts degree and took part in numerous international programmes before deciding to launch a project that employs disabled people. After experiencing a number of strange circumstances due to her health issues and personal problems, she made the decision to get through them all and launch a project that would boost her confidence and benefit society as a whole.

Manoh Vaancha has a luxury Jute with handloom fabric customised basket. Save trees conceptual luxury return gift hampers set, mirrors, creative invitations, saying notes announcements, wish jars, lanterns, Home Decor tealight holders and many more they are trying to explore and experiment on more products which are eco-friendly with organic colours best part is they accept single piece and bulk orders too.

The products are really inexpensive where the average man can also buy them, but manufacturing them is the first task and selling them is another large task for her. She is putting the photo of the products on Instagram using the mano vaancha page. This artist claims

"Without the support of our family, I would not have been able to make this happen," the woman says. "We are growing slowly, but I just want to continue this and strive to give more and more jobs to disabled people." That's all, Sindhu Sriram says."People are ordering curated hampers more frequently these days, which requires a lot of creativity; I receive the majority of my orders from Instagram, and the best thing that happened recently was that I received an order from a village where a woman who saw my social media posts liked my products and raised money to buy them. I was initially a little hesitant about this, but it helps to employ women and promote equality."

They acquired the most recent Rakhi and Vara Mahalakshmi packages, and they have some outstanding hampers that can be ordered and shipped internationally.