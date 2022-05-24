Only happy parents can generate a happy generation. In order to create good sanskars (subconscious impressions) in children's minds, there must be good communication between parents and children. Only stress free parents can teach their children to live a stress-free life.

They can easily communicate with your child. Children don't feel like talking to parents who are always under stress. They do not feel like conveying their ideas, thoughts and problems to such parents. Therefore, it is necessary for parents to remain stress-free.

Always living in the past



We always collect the incidents and happenings of the past and keep on carrying the burden of bad experiences faced in the past. So, when children try to talk to us, we are not in a condition to listen to them and understand them. Hence, we always remember the incidents and events of the past and continue to carry the burden of the bad experiences we faced in the past. So when children try to talk to us, we are not in a position to listen and understand them. Therefore, we should always try to live in the present. we must always try to live in the present.

Negative talk & approach



Negative statements like, 'You don't know anything,' 'You're useless,' hurt children tremendously. Physical wounds heal, but damage to the mind does not heal easily. Therefore, we must always be positive in our approach and speech when talking to children.

Not accepting our mistakes



When we hide our mistakes, we become tense. Children realize all our mistakes. So when we don't accept our mistakes, they feel, 'My mother and father don't accept their mistakes, so why should I?' This develops a subtle gap between children and parents.

Constantly trying to find faults

If we constantly try to find fault with our children, we will always remain tense. Instead, we should try to notice their good qualities and acknowledge them. As a result, children also realize and accept their personality flaws as time goes on and try to eradicate them.

Preserving one's personal image



Parents will never be able to communicate effectively with their children if they are proud of their position in society. In such a situation, parents are under stress and children ignore them. Parents should behave naturally with their children forgetting their career and their position in society. Only then can they remain happy and raise their children efficiently.

Speaking authoritatively



Children do not like their parents to speak to them with authority. Instead of speaking with authority, we should speak with love with them. We don't feel like accepting something that is said with authority. Therefore, we must remember that speaking with authority produces stress, while speaking with love produces joy.

Not explaining properly



Everything must be explained to the children correctly. When talking to children we must lower ourselves to their level; only then will the child respect us and listen to us. Therefore, if the child is at the 1st standard, then the parent must communicate with him at that level. However, due to ego, parents are reluctant to lower themselves to the children's level when speaking to them, and therefore the children do not respect or listen to them. This develops stress in their minds.

High expectations



Children don't like it when we converse with them with expectations in mind. Since your ego is very low, you immediately perceive vibrations of expectation. We must converse with them without having expectations. Love exists where there are no expectations.