Party's outfit selection made easy

`As the New Year came into our lives, new beginnings and new resolutions will also come. After the loss of two years due to pandemic, everyone decided to enjoy the life in 2022 with partying, travelling and others. So, the people who are in modd of party, here is your guide regarding what to wear.

Dress your finest, be it for a day brunch, early dinner or a sunset gathering. The first thing to remember is, whatever you wear should also be comfortable and affordable.

Priyanka Sagar, Fashion Designer, DaMENSCH shares cool outfit ideas that fit for partying.

House party outfits

Staying in is the right choice. However, just because it's a house party with your loved ones, doesn't mean you should get too comfortable with your pyjamas! A t-shirt under an open blazer with jeans or slacks is a good option. You can wear it with white sneakers or polished Oxford shoes. To keep it casual, style denim, ripped jeans with a cardigan, sweater or jacket. If it's too cold, throw on a hoodie under a leather jacket.

The formal look

For formal dinners with work colleagues or family, a suede or velvet blazer over a pale blue or grey shirt is an excellent choice. It looks incredibly fabulous with some charcoal grey pants and dress shoes. The humble T-shirt is also easy to wear, subtly stylish and as versatile as it gets - it can be worn with anything, even dressed-up tailoring. You can also try a pair of smart boots in black or dark brown, followed by black jeans, a T-shirt or a sweatshirt to complete the look.

Casual date night

For a classy and stylish look, you can wear a sweatshirt with a jacket or a blazer and trousers. It can be a casual jacket with a shawl collar. For footwear, you can wear a pair of sneakers. You can also opt for a semi-formal look at a business-casual event. Staple colours work well, but if you fancy going for a change and including some colour, wine or plum will set you apart while keeping your style easy-going.

Theme party

If it is a theme party, go for a new hero piece inspired by the theme panache and enhance creativity. You can add accessories to create an easy last-minute costume too with your existing unique pieces from your wardrobe. An inspired-by version of the outfits and styling your hair and makeup according to the theme can save you from over the top dressing.