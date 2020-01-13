Punjab screens 'Chhapaak' for acid attack survivors

The Punjab government on Saturday screened Deepika Padukone starrer "Chhapaak" for 15 acid attack surviving women in Zirakpur near here.

Social Security, Women and Child Development Minister Aruna Chaudhary said, "I salute the bravery and courage exhibited by the acid attack survivors in the face of heavy odds."

She said the government is undertaking steps to ensure safe and secure public places for women.

The government provides a pension of Rs 8,000 per month to the acid attack survivors.

There is a provision of compensation of Rs 3 lakh per victim and as many as 40 victims have been compensated so far.