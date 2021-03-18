Safari chic with Shantanu & Nikhil

Designer brand Shantanu and Nikhil's latest collection '#SNSafari features a luxury getaway wardrobe for both men and women. It draws inspiration from "millennials on the move", while celebrating S&N's one year milestone creating celebration wear for millennials.

The collection was launched through a video presentation at the joint phygital fashion week by FDCI and Lakme Fashion Week on Day 1.

The designers reveal that the collection is inspired by the notion of "celebration on the move, with earthy tones and unconventional silhouettes".

The line comprises of asymmetric kurtas and cropped jacket shirts for women; open cut sherwanis and structured shirts with Nehruvian details for men, alongside casual-chic elements of T-shirts, sneakers and shorts, the brand offers a sartorial choice for our uber-cool millennial customers.

"Having completed one year in this enriching journey, S&N with much gusto now presents, #SNSafari a collection that reinforces the celebratory and blithe spirit of the brand," say brothers Shantanu and Nikhil. Signature S&N attributes like offbeat details, bold drapes against minimalistic silhouettes and the oomph of contemporary India are all reinstated in #SNSafari.

"The post-pandemic landscape has left us reimagining newer ways to collaborate within the industry. We, for one, believe that fraternity collaboration is the future and what better than the fraternity's two gigantic players like the FDCI & LFW coming together for a unique phygital fashion week. This not only sets a precedent for the fashion weeks to come, but opens up the market to newer and better opportunities," say the designers.