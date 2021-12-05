Shanthipriya makes digital debut with 'Dharavi Bank'

Actress Shanthipriya, who entered Bollywood and made her debut opposite Akshay Kumar in 'Saugandh' back in 1991, will now be seen in web series 'Dharavi Bank' which will feature her opposite Suniel Shetty.Talking about the OTT show, Shanthipriya says:

"Right now I can't reveal much details about my role, but it's definitely one of most interesting and different avatars my fans will get to witness. I wanted to do something different, a creatively satisfying role and this is one of those."

'Dharavi Bank', the upcoming web series will stream on MXPlayer, and is produced by Zee Studios. The series is directed by Samit Kakkad and it stars Suniel Shetty, Shanthipriya, Sonali Kulkarni, Vivek Oberoi, Freddy Daruwala, and Santosh Juvekar.