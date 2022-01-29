Spectacular strawberry

The bright red heart-shaped silhouette of a strawberry is the first sign that this fruit is good for you. They are sweet, juicy and bursting with flavor. In ancient times they were prized for their nutritious nature and let me tell you, it is a fact. Come January, the market is flooded with strawberries and what's not to love about them?

I always advice to eat fruits by themselves. So a handful of them, eaten in-between meals as a snack is the best way to savor these berries. The countless benefits of these sweet berries will take you by surprise!

Heart healthy – these are devoid of sodium, cholesterol and fat. This makes them perfect for consumption for those suffering from heart diseases like high blood pressure. Their high potassium content further aids in keeping blood pressure under control.

Immunity boosting- Strawberries are considered to be one of the highest anti-oxidant giving fruits. This can be attributed to its high Vitamin C content. Consuming strawberries increases the germ fighting cells in our body, keeping virus and infections at bay. They play a big role in strengthening your cornea and retina as well.

Maintain healthy vision - These little packages of nutrients help prevent eye cataracts which may cause blindness in older age .Our eyes require vitamin C to protect them from harsh UV rays of the sun's, which can damage our eye lens.

Prevent cancer - Strawberries contain a plethora of phytochemicals that may have potential to prevent cancer. Several studies claim that phytochemicals - ellagic acid, lutein and zeathancins found in strawberries have shown a positive effect on cancer.

Wrinkle prevention- Replace all your anti-ageing creams with a bowl of strawberries. The high vitamin C present in it is vital for collagen production. This helps to improve skin's elasticity and resilience. To have radiant and flawless skin indulge in a few strawberries daily.

Dieters delight- Did you know, one serving of strawberries is only 32 calories! They contain zero fat and being a fruit, contain only natural sugars. Being high in fiber, they are low on the glycemic scale and prevent spikes in sugar.

Making it a much better alternative than packaged snacks. So what are you waiting for? Go get some spectacular strawberries now!

Strawberry parfait recipe

Ingredients

• 1 cup diced strawberries

• 1 cup diced green grapes

• ½ cup grated dry coconut

Method

1. Take a clear glass and add a table spoon of strawberries.

2. Top it up with a table spoon of coconut.

3. Add a layer of a table spoon of grapes.

4. Repeat the same process till the glass is full and enjoy!