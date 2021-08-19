Step into the future with AR and NFT art exhibition

Celebrating the 21st century women, 'Embers' is a pioneering augmented reality NFT art-tech exhibition that will platform the art of Sneha Chakraborty, a professional fine art muralist and canvas artist from Bengal. Presented by WazirX NFT Marketplace and Pune-based Kian Gallery, the exhibition will be up for viewing at the gallery and through AR, visitors will be able to witness the collection come to life. The AR+NFT Exhibition is set to premiere on August 21.



'Embers 2021' captures the details and life story of the women from today's age who set out to make a change and Sneha's art brings forth these hidden stories. The physical copy of the portraits will be available at the gallery itself and the NFT for the same will be available on WazirX NFT Marketplace.

Sneha is a WazirX NFT Platform Spotlight Artist and an active member of the community. To her, Embers 2021 is a step forward to #CryptoForGood, allowing this exhibition to serve as a model for the future when blockchain will play a big role in advancing arts and culture.

The artist said: "I have painted hundreds of murals across India over the past few years. Last year I set out on a journey to meet more women and learn about their stories of mental health and womanhood. For a self-taught artist like myself, Embers is a huge step forward in my career. Along with that, this collaboration has been an enriching experience to foray into the art-tech space as the platform has impressive immutability into India centric content creators and their digital belongings. Exhibiting both NFTs and the physical art is something that is yet to become a common trend among the Indian art space and I hope my work inspires others to do the same."

Siddharth Naik, Co-Founder, KIAN Gallery, said: "Kian is proud to present Embers 2021, a one of its kind collection that brings together an amalgamation of traditional art forms & technology. Narrated through a series of feminine portraits, the artist captured these stories on her journey across the country. The canvases come to life through Augmented Reality interfaces, providing a unique experience for its viewers."