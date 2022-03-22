Sustainability comes to forefront at FDCI X LFW

Shantanu and Nikhil's haute couture collection 'Nomad will look at design as a responsibility and bring out a new side to the designers aesthetic through pieces that are soft, yet intense. The designers partner with realme, a smartphone brand to showcase environment friendly, innovative and sustainably driven design elements on Day 1 of the upcoming edition of FDCI X LFW in New Delhi.

Through the partnership, the designers, who are known for their structured, regimental inspirations, are set to bring forth the beauty of iconic silhouettes and the strong spirit of the Neo-Indian. Through this collection, the designers aim to use the art of design to imagine a newer and more hopeful future.

Madhav Sheth, CEO - realme India said, "Since the brand inception we have directed all our efforts to combine cutting-edge design with best-in-class technology in all of our products and with each new product, we've introduced something new to our users. With our partnership with Shantanu and Nikhil for FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week, we're ushering in a new era of sustainable, eco-friendly design language. We are confident that this collaboration with celebrity designer duo known for their inspired and innovative designs will help us advance our sustainability approach in India."

"Returning to the ramps and the hustle of backstage after two years feels surreal, especially when FDCI and Lakme are united to create this groundbreaking synergy. Our new collection 'Nomad' which we will be showcasing, is a line-up that came together despite its inherent differences, just like our country does every day without fail," said Shantanu and Nikhil.