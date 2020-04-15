Titanic Remembrance Day is dedicated to the memory of the Titanic, and over 1500 people who died. On this day in 1912, the Titanic sank in the icy waters of the north Atlantic ocean.

The Titanic was called "unsinkable" and the "safest ship afloat" by her builder and designer. However, on her maiden voyage from England to New York City, the cruise ship Titanic hit an iceberg in the Atlantic Ocean. This occurred on April 14, 1912 at 11:40p.m.

Two hours later, with a gaping gash in her side, the ship quickly sank in icy waters. 1522 passengers and crew died. The historic sinking of the Titanic spurred a numerous of television documentaries, specials, and big screen movies. The most recent was the blockbuster movie Titanic, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet.

Did you know? The Titanic had a sister ship, the Olympic. The ships were constructed around the same time, with the Olympic starting first. The Olympic was launched in 1910. She served as a cruise liner until pressed into service during WWI as a troop carrier. She was retired in 1935.