Cop brutally thrashes youth, AIMIM stages protest

Hyderabad: A tension prevailed at Chaderghat after a policeman who was allegedly in a drunken condition brutally thrashed a man with a lathi on Saturday late night. A video has surfaced on social media, that a police constable brutally thrashing a youth with his stick in Rasoolpura area in Chaderghat. The incident sparked outrage and protest from the AIMIM members.

Sami Khan, a resident of Rasoolpura was standing near his house along with two other people when a police van zoomed in and stopped there. A policeman got down from the van and rained lathi blows on Sami as the man tried to protect himself and moved away from the constable who followed him and kept hitting. The locals and other policemen intervened and stopped the constable. Soon after, a crowd gathered at Chaderghat police station and protested the action of the police, and Azampura corporator Syed Abrar also visited the station to voice his concerns.

A complaint is lodged against the constable at the police station. Senior officers visited the police station and a report was sent to higher officials about the incident.