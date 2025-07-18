Apple Launches Emoji Game to Rival Wordle With Smart Clue System

Apple has launched a new daily word game called Emoji Game. It is available on Apple News Plus. The game is similar to Wordle but uses emoji instead of letters.

Players get one puzzle each day. They drag and drop emoji into blank spaces to complete words or phrases.

The game includes regular emoji and Genmoji. Genmoji are new emoji made using Apple Intelligence. These add more fun and variety to the puzzles.

Anyone can try one puzzle each day for free. To unlock more puzzles and older ones, you need an Apple News Plus subscription.

To play, your device must run iOS 18.4, iPadOS 18.4, or macOS Sequoia 15.4 or later.

Apple will also add the game to the Apple Games app later this year.

Apple News Plus costs 12.99 dollars per month after a free trial. It includes magazines, news stories, and other games like mini crosswords and Emoji Game.