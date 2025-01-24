Reign of Titans Now Available on Google Play and App Store

The highly anticipated strategy-based mobile game, Reign of Titans, has officially debuted on the Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store. The game introduces a competitive player-versus-player (PvP) experience with a focus on accessibility and global esports opportunities.

“We are excited to launch Reign of Titans in India,” said Adi Abili, the game’s Head of Development. “Our team has worked extensively to create an engaging experience that caters to players of all skill levels while opening doors to the esports ecosystem.”

Set in the mystical World of Ereo, Reign of Titans immerses players in a universe shaped by the opposing forces of Chaos and Order. Players, known as “Kyoks,” begin their journey by selecting one of eight elemental Titans and building a custom deck of scrolls. The game’s PvP format features real-time, one-on-one battles where players must strategically manage their Titan’s energy, or “Mana,” and health points (HP). Victory can be achieved either by reducing the opponent’s HP to zero or exhausting their deck of scrolls.

The game’s design ensures compatibility with a wide range of devices, making it accessible to a larger audience. Its low technical requirements allow players to compete for spots on global leaderboards and participate in esports tournaments.

The development team introduced beta versions of Reign of Titans in India during 2024, targeting gaming cafes, college campuses, and esports professionals. These tests provided insights into regional preferences and helped fine-tune the game for Indian audiences.

The game’s free-to-play model and ease of access are expected to resonate with India’s growing gaming community, positioning Reign of Titans as a gateway for aspiring esports athletes. New players can download the app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store to receive a complimentary “Welcome Loot Box,” offering an initial boost to develop their Titan’s strategy.

To foster community engagement, the developers are hosting live events across India, including activations at colleges and gaming hubs. Players can stay updated on upcoming activities and tournaments through the official Instagram page.