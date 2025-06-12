Live
Top 5 Zombie Poki games to play on poki.com: No downloads needed
Get spooky with the top 5 zombie games on Poki! Play Stupid Zombies, Zombroad, and more—no downloads needed
Inspired by cult classics like Dawn of the Dead and Resident Evil, these Poki zombie games feature intense action, creepy sound effects, and brain-hungry walkers. Whether you're shooting, driving, or infecting, these games promise thrilling gameplay for action lovers.
Here Are the Top 5 Zombie Poki Games to Play Right Now:
1. Stupid Zombies
A hit puzzle-shooter by MarketJS, Stupid Zombies tests your aim as you try to kill zombies using limited bullets. Use ricochets wisely to score big!
How to Play:
Start from Stage 1 (6 levels)
Set angle & tap to shoot
Kill zombies with the least bullets for max points
Play Stupid Zombies on Poki
2. Zombie Rush
Face endless waves of the undead in this roguelike shooter. Choose your hero, upgrade their abilities, and go solo or duo to survive the outbreak.
How to Play:
Choose Solo or Duo Mode
Move with WASD or arrow keys
Eliminate zombies to earn gems and upgrades
Play Zombie Rush on Poki
3. Zombroad
Zombies on the highway? Upgrade your ride and mow them down in this action-packed driving game. The more you kill, the more coins you earn!
How to Play:
Hit "Start"
Drive using W, A, D or arrow keys
Earn coins for car upgrades
Play Zombroad on Poki
4. ZomboTag
In this unique zombie twist, you ARE the infection. Chase down humans, trap them in your infection circle, and build your zombie army.
How to Play:
Move with WASD/arrow keys
Trap people in your green infection ring
Upgrade army with each level
Play ZomboTag on Poki
5. Cat Gunner: Super Zombie Shoot
Zombie cats? Yes, please! Rescue kittens, blast zombie cats, and collect coins in this adorable-yet-deadly shooter. Furry fun meets full-on combat.
How to Play:
Move: WASD / arrow keys
Shoot: Spacebar | Dash: F | Grenade: G | Switch weapon: R
Play Cat Gunner on Poki