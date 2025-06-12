Top 5 Zombie Poki games to play on poki.com: No downloads needed

Inspired by cult classics like Dawn of the Dead and Resident Evil, these Poki zombie games feature intense action, creepy sound effects, and brain-hungry walkers. Whether you're shooting, driving, or infecting, these games promise thrilling gameplay for action lovers.



Here Are the Top 5 Zombie Poki Games to Play Right Now:



1. Stupid Zombies

A hit puzzle-shooter by MarketJS, Stupid Zombies tests your aim as you try to kill zombies using limited bullets. Use ricochets wisely to score big!

How to Play:

Start from Stage 1 (6 levels)

Set angle & tap to shoot

Kill zombies with the least bullets for max points

Play Stupid Zombies on Poki

2. Zombie Rush

Face endless waves of the undead in this roguelike shooter. Choose your hero, upgrade their abilities, and go solo or duo to survive the outbreak.

How to Play:

Choose Solo or Duo Mode

Move with WASD or arrow keys

Eliminate zombies to earn gems and upgrades

Play Zombie Rush on Poki

3. Zombroad

Zombies on the highway? Upgrade your ride and mow them down in this action-packed driving game. The more you kill, the more coins you earn!

How to Play:

Hit "Start"

Drive using W, A, D or arrow keys

Earn coins for car upgrades

Play Zombroad on Poki

4. ZomboTag

In this unique zombie twist, you ARE the infection. Chase down humans, trap them in your infection circle, and build your zombie army.

How to Play:

Move with WASD/arrow keys

Trap people in your green infection ring

Upgrade army with each level

Play ZomboTag on Poki

5. Cat Gunner: Super Zombie Shoot

Zombie cats? Yes, please! Rescue kittens, blast zombie cats, and collect coins in this adorable-yet-deadly shooter. Furry fun meets full-on combat.

How to Play:

Move: WASD / arrow keys

Shoot: Spacebar | Dash: F | Grenade: G | Switch weapon: R

Play Cat Gunner on Poki