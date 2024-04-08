3 in 4 feature phone users in India consider switching to smartphones

New Delhi: While feature phones remain a lifeline for many people in India, about three in four users have expressed interest in switching to smartphones, a new study revealed.

According to CyberMedia Research (CMR), India is experiencing a surge in digital acceleration, driving a renewed interest in affordable 4G smartphones and even 5G offerings within the sub-Rs 10,000 segment.

“Consumers are increasingly seeking feature phones with a more premium experience, including features like UPI payments. However, the inherent limitations of these devices are ultimately driving them towards smartphones, particularly affordable 4G and 5G models,” said Prabhu Ram, Head - Industry Intelligence Group (IIG), CMR. The study surveyed over 2,000 mobile phone users across major Indian cities. Moreover, the study revealed that consumers are increasingly preferring feature phones that provide longer battery life (78 per cent), ease of use (74 per cent), affordability (57 per cent) and offer digital capabilities. Indians spend an average of three hours daily on calls (87 per cent), alarms (72 per cent), and texting (62 per cent). One-third utilise apps like weather (47 per cent), news (34 per cent), and social media (24 per cent), the study found.

While acknowledging benefits, users cited disadvantages of feature phones like poor camera quality (62 per cent), lack of advanced apps (56 per cent), and limited internet access (53 per cent), fueling the shift to smartphones, including 5G models.