50,000 Diya Scholarship for students presented

Hyderabad: The vibrant Tribe Meet, hosted by Student Tribe, united over 1,500 students from 60 colleges in an empowering day of networking, learning, and inspiration. The highlight of the event was the presentation of the Rs. 50,000 Diya Scholarship to Ashwini, a dedicated female student pursuing higher education despite financial challenges. This scholarship, established in memory of Diya, a former Student Tribe intern who tragically passed due to a medical error and is dedicated to supporting ambitious young women facing similar hardships.

In addition to the scholarship award, Tribe Meet offered students live internship placements and exciting giveaways, including a smartphone and Skillshare subscriptions, enhancing the event’s spirit of opportunity and growth. Special guests, such as the Pottel movie team, Fountane’s founder Aditya Siripragada, and popular digital creator Jasti, shared personal insights, encouraging students to embrace resilience and dedication in their educational journeys.

Sri Charan Lakkaraju, Founder & CEO of Student Tribe, emphasized the event’s purpose and the significance of the scholarship, stating, “This scholarship not only honors Diya’s contributions and the lasting impact she had on our community, but it also reaffirms our commitment to supporting talented students facing financial obstacles in their pursuit of education. Moving forward, we aim to expand the scholarship program by increasing the funding amount and supporting more individuals, with a goal of awarding at least 33 scholarships each quarter. At Student Tribe, we believe no student should have to compromise on their dreams due to financial constraints.