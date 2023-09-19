6467 standard clubs established in schools and colleges, says BIS

New Delhi : The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has announced that it has established 6467 standard clubs in schools and colleges across the country.

“Recognising the significance of practical learning, BIS has further extended its financial support. High and higher secondary eligible government schools with standards clubs are entitled to receive a one-time laboratory grant to a maximum of Rs. 50,000 in the form of state of the art lab equipment for upgrading their Science Labs,” Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution said.



“Furthermore, to ensure that the learning environment is both pleasant and engaging, BIS is providing financial assistance of upto Rs. 1,00,000 to establish 'Manak Kaksha' in government institutions where standards clubs have been formed. Under this initiative one room in the school shall be renovated by providing basic amenities like smart TVs, audio video systems, proper illumination, decorating the walls etc. These spaces are to be designed to inspire curiosity and innovation, fostering the growth of future leaders” the BIS said in a statement.



As per BIS the standard clubs are being established with an objective to sensitise young members of society about the importance of standards in improving quality of life.



“The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) is lighting up the future of India with a visionary initiative - the creation of standards clubs in schools and colleges across the nation. This innovative endeavour aims to instil in young minds the paramount importance of quality, standards, and generating scientific temperament.



“Quality consciousness, steeped in the principles of standardisation, is a key pillar of accelerated economic development. By nurturing an appreciation for quality, standards, and standardization in our students, we ignite a spark that has the power to transform our society,” BIS said.



BIS said that the standards clubs initiative started in 2021 has already made a significant impact, having been established in 6,467 schools and colleges across the country.



“These clubs boast a membership of over 1.7 lakh enthusiastic students from science background, guided by dedicated science teachers from their respective schools as mentors who are provided with specialised trainings by BIS. Among them, 5,562 Standards Clubs have been created in schools, while 905 clubs in different colleges, which include 384 clubs in engineering colleges.”



BIS said that the student members of these standards clubs engage in a variety of activities, like standards writing competitions, quiz competitions, debates, essay writing and poster making.



“These activities are designed to provide young talents with insights into the world of quality and standardisation. Under these clubs a wide range of activities have been conducted and the financial assistance to organise these activities is provided by BIS to these educational institutions.



“Apart from the above, training programmes for mentors of standard clubs and exposure visits to labs and industry units for student members are organised regularly by BIS,” reads the statement.

