Live
Just In
90.41 percent qualified in AP ECET-2024 Exam; Girls Outperform Boys
The Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (APECET) results for the year 2024 were released by Chairman Srinivasa Rao, Convener Bhanumurthy and other officials at JNTU Anantapuram. A total of 36,369 students from across the state appeared for the exam which was conducted on May 8.
The APECET exam marks the entrance of BTech second year students who have completed polytechnic studies. The officials announced that an impressive 90.41 percent of the students among the appeared for the exam have passed. The pass rate for boys was recorded at 89.35 percent, while girls outperformed them with a pass rate of 93.34 percent.
This year's results have shown a significant improvement compared to previous years, showcasing the hard work and dedication of the students. The officials congratulated all the successful candidates and encouraged them to continue striving for excellence in their academic pursuits.