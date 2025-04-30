95% candidates appear for EAPCET

Hyderabad: 95 per cent of the candidates appeared for EAPCET, Agriculture and Pharmacy stream on Tuesday. According to officials, around 26,741 students appeared for the exam in the morning session, marking an attendance rate of 92.74 per cent. In the evening session, approximately 26,964 students appeared, with an attendance rate of 93.53 per cent

According to the officials, the exams were conducted peacefully and no untoward incidents were reported in the city. Chairman, TGCHE Balakista Reddy, visited some of the test centres located in Hyderabad city and observed that the examination was being conducted smoothly and in a fair manner.

“The EAPCET Engineering exam will be conducted for three more days, on April 30, May 2 and 3. The exam is being conducted in two sessions, from 9 am to 12 noon and the evening session is from 3 pm to 6 pm,” said a senior officer.