Advanced Suppl Exams from June 3

The Director said the advanced supplementary exams are scheduled from June 3 to 13 from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm.

Students who failed in one or more subjects in the public examinations should pay examination fees on or before May 16.

Candidates should pay a late fee of Rs 50, which is up to two days before the commencement of the examinations in their subjects concerned.

Students, who wanted recounting or reverification, should pay Rs 500 per subject within 15 days from the date of publication of results.

They can also apply for recounting of marks directly to the office of the Director of Government Examinations, Telangana.

