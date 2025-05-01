Live
- Guv calls for making road safety a mass movement
- Char Dham Yatra begins in U’khand
- If less water supplied by Pb..Saini warns of shortage of drinking water in Delhi
- Protecting the Worker: An Overview of India’s Labor Laws
- India's military action within 24 to 36 hours: Pakistan
- Padmini Kolhapure returns to television after 11 years
- ‘Heeramandi’ turns one: Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha celebrate a year of grace, power and nostalgia
- Odisha govt, Gates Foundation sign MoU to promote science-smart agriculture
- Summer parenting survival kit for moms
- Today is International Workers’ Day: Reflecting on the role of workers
Advanced Suppl Exams from June 3
Highlights
The Director said the advanced supplementary exams are scheduled from June 3 to 13 from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm. Students who failed in one or more...
The Director said the advanced supplementary exams are scheduled from June 3 to 13 from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm.
Students who failed in one or more subjects in the public examinations should pay examination fees on or before May 16.
Candidates should pay a late fee of Rs 50, which is up to two days before the commencement of the examinations in their subjects concerned.
Students, who wanted recounting or reverification, should pay Rs 500 per subject within 15 days from the date of publication of results.
They can also apply for recounting of marks directly to the office of the Director of Government Examinations, Telangana.
Next Story