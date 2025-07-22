AI-powered teaching tool to be introduced for DOE classrooms at upcoming showcase

Hyderabad: A new AI-based teaching tool specifically designed for Department of Education (DOE) classrooms will be introduced during an AI Showcase event on July 28, 2025. The event will highlight how artificial intelligence can support educators in delivering more effective and personalized instruction to students in public school systems.

The featured tool, Extra Intelligence, is built to assist teachers with lesson planning, real-time classroom engagement, and individual student support. It includes AI-driven features such as adaptive learning paths, performance insights, and automated content suggestions to help teachers meet diverse student needs more efficiently.

This initiative reflects an ongoing effort to integrate intelligent technologies into public education settings while maintaining a focus on teacher support and student equity. The tool has been developed with input from educators to ensure alignment with classroom realities and curriculum requirements.

The event, which will be streamed online, is open to school administrators, teachers, policymakers, and education professionals interested in the practical applications of AI in public education.

Registration and event details are available at: https://www.extramarks.com/event/ai-in-education-2025