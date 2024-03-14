Live
Just In
Anant National University to conduct Design Entrance Exams in Regional Languages
The design entrance test is set to be conducted online on 07th April 2024. Registration is now open and will close on 31st March 2024
Ahmedabad: Anant National University announces the commencement of the second round of the Anant Design Entrance and Proficiency Test (ADEPT), the university’s online entrance test for the Bachelor of Design (B.Des) Programme. This round of ADEPT will be offered in five languages: English, Hindi, Gujarati, Bengali, and Tamil.
This pioneering move marks the first instance in India where a design institution evaluates creativity and innovation aptitude in languages beyond the traditionally chosen English, showcasing Anant's commitment to inclusivity and equal opportunities for aspiring designers from diverse linguistic backgrounds. By expanding assessment options, Anant fosters inclusivity and democratizes access to design education, opening doors to a broader range of talent. The design entrance test is set to be conducted online on 07th April 2024. Registration is now open and will close on 31st March 2024
Ajay Piramal, President of Anant National University, said, “Design goes beyond language, and this opportunity for students to attempt ADEPT in any of the five languages is a true reflection of this philosophy. Each student has the chance to showcase their talent and potential in a language they are most comfortable with.”
ADEPT goes beyond standardized evaluation methods by assessing a candidate’s critical thinking, design aptitude, holistic approach, and awareness of societal and global dynamics.