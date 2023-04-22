Andhra Pradesh: DSC-2023 notification to be issued soon

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana said DSC-2023 notification will be issued soon.

He said that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy would take necessary administrative decision on the issue. The State government is committed to appoint teachers in a transparent manner and the Chief Minister is going to take a decision soon, the Minister said while speaking to the mediapersons here on Friday. He said that the officials were carrying out the exercise to notify the vacancies in both schools and colleges.

Botcha said that the government has been taking steps to ensure transparency in the transfers of teachers and employees. He said that the government conducted a review recently on transfers of teachers.